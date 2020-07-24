Cassidy registers for Louisiana ballot

Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy left the ongoing coronavirus aid negotiations in Washington on Friday to register for his reelection bid, drawing 13 opponents in the race as the candidate qualifying period reached its final day.

As he declared his excitement for returning to the campaign circuit, Cassidy acknowledged the difficulties of reaching out to people during the pandemic, with rallies, meet-and-greet sessions and visits to local restaurants upended by fear of the virus’s spread.

“That’s going to be a work in progress. I’m not quite sure how to do that,” he said, adding that he’s been doing Zoom calls and telephone town halls to speak with voters.

Cassidy, a doctor from Baton Rouge, signed up for the Nov. 3 election as Republicans in the Senate are haggling over what to include in their proposal for the next COVID-19 relief package. Cassidy offered few specifics on what he thought the legislation should contain. He backed additional federal unemployment aid, though questioned keeping the amount at the expiring $600 per week. He talked of the need for help for struggling restaurants and hotels and of finding ways to safely educate children.

Cassidy is favored to win his re-election bid in a deep red state where he has the backing of President Donald Trump and a $6 million campaign account. But Democrats are excited about the entrance into the race of Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, who announced his campaign this week.

The young mayor has a strong pedigree, with a West Point education, Harvard law degree and military service in Iraq and Afghanistan, and he was encouraged to run by Democratic donors looking for a strong challenger to the GOP incumbent. Democrat Antoine Pierce of Baton Rouge has been running for the Senate seat for more than a year but has received little donor support so far.

Both Perkins and Pierce have panned Cassidy’s performance in Congress. Pierce criticized Cassidy’s votes to repeal the Affordable Care Act and said Cassidy “grovels at the feet of Donald Trump.” Perkins said he decided to enter the race after seeing too little action from Cassidy and the Republican-led Senate to help families struggling with the coronavirus outbreak. Read the full story from the Associated Press.