Economic DevelopmentPolitics & Policy

Is Baton Rouge better off alone? It’s something the Metro Council is exploring

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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The Metro Council wants to take a deeper look at what it could cost to separate the city and parish governments, though a comprehensive financial analysis of deconsolidation could take over a year to complete. The council on Wednesday deferred a request from Councilmember Cleve Dunn Jr. for a report examining the financial implications of

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