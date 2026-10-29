Economic DevelopmentPolitics & Policy Is Baton Rouge better off alone? It’s something the Metro Council is exploring October 29, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/halbergman Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. The Metro Council wants to take a deeper look at what it could cost to separate the city and parish governments, though a comprehensive financial analysis of deconsolidation could take over a year to complete. The council on Wednesday deferred a request from Councilmember Cleve Dunn Jr. for a report examining the financial implications of This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Building better workplaces starts with the right resources Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... Daily Report Poll Should the city of Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish deconsolidate? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects