Error-free design and engineering? No such thing

DAMAGE CONTROL: Repairing problems caused by a design flaw at the River Center branch library under construction downtown will take an estimated eight months and cost some $1.9 million, according to documents provided to the city-parish by contractor Buquet & LeBlanc. (File photo)

There are a number of ways to improve efficiency in design, but Baton Rouge architects and engineers say the total elimination of errors is an implausible goal. Humans are fallible, after all, and their involvement in the process virtually ensures that mistakes will occur.

This is particularly evident in light of the high-profile challenges facing Baton Rouge’s new downtown library. Construction at the library was halted in April when two of four major supports failed for the library’s upper floors. Workers installed hydraulic lifts as support until city officials and designers could agree on the necessary—and costly—structural fixes.

While, in general, errors such as these will never be eradicated, area academics and designers agree they can be mitigated somewhat if certain common causes are addressed. Ayman Okeil, a 15-year engineering professor in LSU’s Department of Civil & Environmental Engineering, participates in a Capstone Senior Design course that teaches students how to perform conceptual design and produce “real life” executable plans. In the process, they learn the basics of quality control.

Okeil says errors can creep into a project either in design or during its application in the field. Unfortunately, it’s sometimes a combination of both. “If you have a little error in the design and a little bad workmanship, that can compound the effect and it can become catastrophic.”

For example, both designer and contractor error might have been the cause of the highly-publicized March bridge failure at Florida International University-Sweetwater. The 175-foot-long, recently-erected section of pedestrian bridge collapsed, crushing eight vehicles underneath and killing six people.

“If you are trying to build something using a new material that is not completely understood, you have to make assumptions,” Okeil says. “These assumptions might be right or wrong. When you diverge into a new structural system like the bridge in Florida, then you are in a new territory. You might think that you know how it works, but there might be something overlooked.”

Human error is the primary cause for many mistakes, whether it be from a lack of experience, pressure from time constraints or a host of other reasons. Adam Fishbein, secretary/treasurer of GraceHebert Architects in Baton Rouge, says his firm uses various methods to address the human component.

GraceHebert was one of the first designers in Baton Rouge to utilize 3D designs. “Working in Revit (a computer software program), everything is drawn as an entity. There’s a huge difference in technology versus older, traditional AutoCAD style drawings. Take a particular wall type, for example. You can hover over it with the mouse and it’ll tell you that it’s a 3 5/8-inch metal stud with 5/8-inch sheetrock on both sides.”

The architect requires all of its consulting engineers to utilize the same technology so that everyone is on the same page. “There’s no more guesswork. Everyone is in that model. Everyone sees exactly what’s going on,” says Fishbein. GraceHebert has also begun working in a cloud-hosted program called A360, where design changes are immediately seen by designers and consultants in real time.

Communication is a key component of the process, so GraceHebert has its own Building Information Modeling (BIM) lab with an 8-foot-by-16-foot screen for consultant or client meetings. The lab allows designs to be examined collaboratively in real time, proving valuable on numerous projects. For example, working on the design of the new $100 million Ochsner Medical Office Building near the Mall of Louisiana, the architect held weekly meetings with the contractor, The Lemoine Company, “in our office, in front of that screen until the building went in the ground.” As an added quality control measure, GraceHebert uses experienced employees to review specifications for errors and discrepancies.

Publicly-bid projects can also be a threat to quality, Fishbein adds. During design of the LSU University Recreation (UREC) facility, design specifications had to list at least three manufacturers for each building component. “So the baseline might be a little bit lower in that situation (as opposed to hand selecting a supplier).” Fortunately, the architect had an additional layer of review as the UREC project was a joint venture with HOK in Kansas City.

Nigam Patel, Baton Rouge operations leader for engineering firm Hargrove & Associates Inc., agrees quality issues are often caused by a breakdown in communication, so front-end planning is imperative for reducing costly change orders later in the project. Many issues can be prevented by conducting a risk analysis during the front end, having the right stakeholders in the room for reviews and communicating regularly with the owner.

Time pressures are another challenge, as Hargrove’s industrial clients are constantly trying to get new products to market. Consequently, the heart of Hargrove’s quality control process involves multiple layers of checking. “It’s important never to allow the circumstances of a project, such as a tight schedule, to impede judgement and prevent proper checking,” Patel adds.

Double-checking the work

Raymond Reaux—vice president of engineering for C. H. Fenstermaker & Associates in Baton Rouge and chairman of the American Council of Engineering Companies of Louisiana—follows a similar process. An external check is performed on all Fenstermaker designs by professionals not directly involved in the project, developing a list of questions and comments. “Some design issues are only paper cuts,” he says, “but some could be serious flaws.”

“Quality assurance” is the next step in the process, as it seeks to resolve quality discrepancies identified during quality control. In the end, the design firm puts its seal, signature and date on the design.

Reaux is a proponent of the involvement of contractors during design as a means to improve quality. He is particularly excited about Construction Management at Risk, an integrated team approach to planning, design and construction of a project that serves the dual purpose of controlling schedule and budget as well as ensuring quality for the owner.

In Louisiana, various government agencies are testing the waters following several iterations of CMAR legislation in 2014, 2015 and 2018—each aimed at expanding the language of the law. “There is no perfect human being that I’ve run into, and CMAR blends the best of both worlds (design and construction),” says Reaux, who helped draft CMAR legislation. “I think that makes us both stronger by collaborating and delivering to the public a project in a more beneficial way.”

In the process, CMAR improves quality. “(Without CMAR) the public bid law puts us in an adversarial relationship with the contractor because they’re working externally to the design,” he adds. “They don’t get to tell the designer why another way is better and the designer doesn’t have the opportunity to explain the design to the contractor.

“In the future, I see CMAR as a dominant delivery method. It improves quality and reduces risk for the owner, contractor and designer because you’re talking about the problems before they happen.”

David Eccles, vice president and operations manager for Hunt, Guillot and Associates’ 40-person Baton Rouge office, says his firm gets the entire project team involved early, when possible, for operability and constructability exercises. “Even if it isn’t possible, we will still get a few key people from the project team and walk them through the job to identify potential problems.”

3D modeling is a crucial part of the process, as it visually communicates the project to the entire project team. “We see a significant reduction in errors and client expectations with the new technology,” Eccles says. “Technology has allowed us to reduce errors without as much physical back-checking. It has come a long way.”

Hargrove & Associates’ Patel says his firm uses laser scanning, 3D modeling, surveying and drones to pinpoint existing site features with impressive accuracy. “We’ve recently invested in drone industrial measurement/data capture technology so that we can collect ‘as built’ information faster than ever,” Patel says.

Still, nothing can replace the input from senior engineers and designers who perform manual checks of the work. Hargrove prints drawings and goes through them with checklists, multiple sets of eyes, and fail-safes to ensure its deliverables are accurate.

Josh Hebert, Hargrove corporate quality design leader, says design firms should therefore be intentional in mentoring new talent as many design and operations professionals near retirement. “We have a full-time training director and we continually invest in the training and development of our team members,” Hebert says.