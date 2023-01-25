Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: COVID and exercise—why it’s important to take it slow

Research shows significant evidence that COVID causes inflammation of the blood vessels, which can lead to increased risk of cardiac and vascular complications in people of any age. Those suffering with long COVID or who experienced severe symptoms should use caution and take a gradual approach when increasing daily activity and exercise. Pushing through the long-term effects of COVID can stress the heart and cause additional, possibly irreversible, damage including myocarditis (inflammation of the heart). Try low-stress exercises like walking, stationary biking and swimming for short periods of time to ease into activities and to increase tolerance, post infection. Learn more about COVID and exercise.