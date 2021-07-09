Faces of Family Business: Valluzzo Companies

In 1958, Doc Valluzzo met Ray Kroc and began the family’s first partnership with McDonald’s in Alabama.

Along with his son Charlie, Doc moved to Baton Rouge in 1964 and opened the first McDonald’s in south Louisiana. In 2010, John and his sons Nicholas and Michael formed Valluzzo Companies, continuing the Valluzzo legacy with McDonald’s. Together they have grown their organization to 81 restaurants.

While Baton Rouge is home, Valluzzo Companies spans across three states, coming full circle with Nicholas in Birmingham, returning to where it all began for the family in Alabama. John Valluzzo shares his thoughts on family, legacies, faith, and the future.

WHAT VALUES OR PRINCIPLES GUIDE YOUR BUSINESS?

We live and work by the motto of good food, good people and good neighbors. What is good for one of us is good for all of us. We put our people first and give back to our community because both have shaped who we are today. These principles are not new to the family and have only continued to grow with each new generation entering into the family business.

WHAT IS IT LIKE TO WORK WITH FAMILY?

Each generation takes pride in enjoying work. While the older generations teach the business as younger ones learn it, there is no exact mandate on management style or decision making. We do not all take the same path to get results, but our intentions are all born out of a deep desire to do what’s right, honor the legacy, and leave a lasting positive influence on the business and our people.

HOW HAS THE PAST SHAPED THE FUTURE OF YOUR ORGANIZATION?

In the preservation of our family’s core vision. I strive every day to become a better and modern businessman my father and grandfather can be proud of, based on their example. I see it in my sons who are both doing it in their own way. They are also fathers raising our possible fifth generation of family business owners. They are committed to being good men and stewards of the community with servant leadership, a people first approach, and faith in God. Sixty-plus years in business can be tough—60-plus years and four generations in a family business is tougher! The most important lessons are to be thankful, work hard, give back, listen and grow.