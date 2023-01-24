Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin: Turnkey multifamily or hospitality opportunity near I-10

Now for sale, this well-maintained hotel presents a “turnkey” multifamily or hospitality opportunity. Comprising 28 units (11 doubles, 17 singles), the property boasts numerous amenities including an operating elevator, gym, ice machine, two vending machines, laundry room, common area, and individual access to rooms. 2415 S. Commerce Avenue is only one minute from I-10, which boasts 92,095 daily traffic. It’s just off Highway 30 in the retail dense corridor between I-10 and Heritage Crossing. Nearby retailers include Cabela’s, Tanger Outlets, Walk-On’s, Nike, Coach, Michael Kors, GAP, Chick-fil-A, Chipotle, Don’s Seafood, Mike Anderson’s, and many others. Click here to view listing.