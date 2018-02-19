Waitr acquires Indie Plate, launches new restaurant incubator

Waitr, the rapidly growing tech startup that provides restaurant delivery service through its signature app, has acquired select assets of Indie Plate, which shuttered earlier this month, and is launching a restaurant incubator designed to help aspiring chefs in Baton Rouge get their restaurants off the ground.

The Waitr Restaurant Incubator Lab, as the new initiative is called, will be located at Celtic Studios, where Indie Plate had its 1,200-square-foot commercial kitchen and ran its dinner-to-door meal subscription service. Waitr has acquired Indie Plate’s kitchen equipment and has also hired Indie Plate’s entire staff of six employees, who will work at the new incubator.

Waitr founder Chris Meaux had been thinking for a couple of years about developing a restaurant incubator in Baton Rouge, which is one of the strongest markets for the Lake Charles-based Waitr. But it wasn’t until Indie Plate ran into financial troubles earlier this year that Meaux saw an opportunity to turn the idea into a reality and reached out to Indie Plate owner Peru Sharma, who will be joining the incubator staff.

Daily Report has the full story.