Vote for the 2023 Good Growth Coalition’s People’s Choice Award

Which recent development will most impact the Baton Rouge community: The Arts Council, Great Hearts Harveston Academy, or The River Center Theatre Improvements?

You can have your say by voting in the 2023 Good Growth Coalition’s People’s Choice Award. You can cast your vote here.

The winner and the rest of this year’s honorees will be announced at the 2023 Good Growth Awards, taking place from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct 26 at the Renaissance Hotel.

The event recognizes and honors professionals in the development profession who are “raising the bar” of development in the Baton Rouge area. This year’s gala theme is “ROUGESTONE.” More information, as well as lists of previous winners, is available here.

Voting for the People’s Choice Award ends at 6 p.m. on October 6.