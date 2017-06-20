Visit Baton Rouge undecided about timing of 2-cent tax vote

VOTE campaign buttons on top of scattered hundred dollar bills spread out beneath it. Concept image illustrating election funding, political donations, Super Pac money, political bribes. (iSTOCKPHOTO)

Now that the Louisiana Legislature has given Visit Baton Rouge the right to ask voters in certain parts of the parish to reconsider a proposed 2-cent hotel occupancy tax, VBR officials are trying to determine when it makes the most sense to put the measure back up for a vote.

Though the agency still has time to put its measure on a fall ballot, VBR President and CEO Paul Arrigo says it might make more sense to wait until next spring—or later.

“We’re still uncertain,” he says. “We want to make sure we’re prepared and that we get it passed this time, so we’re just not sure if we’ll go in the fall or the spring, if at all.”

