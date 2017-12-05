TJ Moran Family Foundation makes the first batch of awards to local nonprofits

Seven nonprofits, including four from the Baton Rouge area, have received more than $250,000 from the T.J. Moran Family Foundation, which announced the awards at a press conference this morning.

Among the local organizations that received a total of $220,000 in grants are the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, which received $25,000 each; the Gaitway Therapeutic Horsemanship, which received $60,000; and the Gateway Transition Center, awarded $110,000. Three out-of-state organizations received a total of $30,000.

The award recipients reflect the foundation’s goals and causes that were near and dear to the late T.J. Moran, a renowned restaurateur, and philanthropist who died in 2015.

