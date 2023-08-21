‘The Bottom Line’: Watch how Capital Region workers are beating the heat

As the heat in Louisiana continues its record-breaking onslaught, workers whose jobs require them to brave the outside inferno are being forced to acclimate. In this inaugural episode of Business Report’s The Bottom Line, Oscar Tickle explores how Capital Region companies are doing what they can to keep their employees cool—or at least best protected—during this summer’s never-ending triple-digit temperature barrage.

From Forte and Tablada to Clegg’s Nursery, see how businesses are arming their employees with equipment and educating them about the symptoms of heat illness.