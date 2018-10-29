St. John Parish administrator up for top job at north Baton Rouge economic development district

The director of economic development in St. John the Baptist Parish, Jerry W. Jones Jr., is the top candidate for the executive director’s position of the Baton Rouge North Economic Development District, Daily Report has learned.

At a special meeting tonight, the BRNEDD board’s personnel committee, which has been interviewing candidates for the job for the past several weeks, will recommend to the full board that the agency enter into contract negotiations with Jones for the position, which will pay between $60,000 and $65,000. He is the only finalist whose name will be presented to the board, sources say.

BRNEDD Board Chairman Ron Smith declines to comment or confirm Jones’ recommendation until after tonight’s meeting. Jones did not return calls seeking comment. Other sources familiar with the situation, however, say he was the unanimous pick of the personnel committee.

Jones, 35, has served in his current role in St. John the Baptist Parish since May 2016, according to his LinkedIn profile. In his tenure there, he has been involved in strategic planning, marketing planning, and industrial park development. He also designed and implemented marketing strategies that resulted in the department’s rebranding online and in-site selection publications.

Jones previously worked in planning in Calcasieu Parish, and as CEO of the Lake Charles North Redevelopment Authority. He also served as a city council member in Alexandria for one year and is a graduate of Southern University.

The BRNEDD executive director’s position has remain unfilled since the agency was created in late 2016 by a 2% hotel occupancy tax in north Baton Rouge. Businessman Rinaldi Jacobs, who helped create the organization, served as its public face and on a contract basis as an administrator for much of 2017 and 2018, but he resigned earlier this month for health reasons.

Urban planner Woodrow Muhammad, who also has served as a contract administrator with the agency, also resigned this month to accept a position in the private sector.

The special meeting of the BRNEDD will be held at 6 p.m. at the Urgent Care Center, 5439 Airline Hwy.