Second bill taking aim at BREC planned for Louisiana legislative session

State Sen. Regina Barrow, a vocal opponent of BREC’s efforts to relocate the zoo out of its Greenwood Park home in her north Baton Rouge district, says she will file a bill when the Legislature convenes Monday to change the composition of the BREC Board of Commissioners. The bill would give the Louisiana Legislature appointment power over three seats on the nine-member board.

Currently, the Metro Council appoints six of the members, while the mayor, school board and planning commission appoint one member each. Commissioners serve three-year terms.

Barrow says her bill would allow state legislators to have a say over who serves on the commission.

“I believe the Legislature should have representation on the board, just as the Metro Council does,” Barrow says. “People come to us about BREC-related issues, so I think we should have representation.”

The bill, once filed, would be the second this session taking aim at BREC. Earlier this month, Barrow’s fellow north Baton Rouge legislator, Rep. Barbara Carpenter, prefiled a bill that would specifically prohibit BREC from moving the zoo from its current location.

