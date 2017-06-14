Scalise in critical condition, hospital says

Editor’s note No. 2: This story has been updated to include new information about Congressman Steve Scalise’s condition.

A Washington hospital says Congressman Steve Scalise is in critical condition following surgery.

MedStar Washington said in a tweet this afternoon that Scalise “was critically injured and remains in critical condition.” It provided no further details about him.

Scalise was among several people wounded when a rifle-wielding attacker fired on Republican lawmakers on a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, outside Washington. The attacker was shot and later died.

The hospital said another victim of the shooting is in good condition. It did not identify the victim.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated since its original publication to reflect that shooter James T. Hodgkinson has died and to include statements from President Donald Trump.

Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise is out of surgery and in stable condition after being shot this morning by a rifle-wielding gunman who opened fire on a congressional baseball practice taking place outside of Washington D.C.

The shooter has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois, The Associated Press reports. Police engaged in gunfire with Hodgkinson, 66, who was also shot and taken to area hospital where he died of his wounds.

The shooting occurred at a popular park and baseball complex in Alexandria, Virginia, where lawmakers and others were gathered for a morning practice about 7 a.m. The team was taking batting practice when a gunshot rang out and chaos erupted, according to lawmakers on the scene.

Scalise was fielding balls on second base when he was shot, Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona tells CNN, adding the congressman dragged himself 10 to 15 yards into the outfield to get further away from the gunman.

Daily Report has the full story.