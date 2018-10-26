Passenger rail between Baton Rouge and NOLA: Near reality or pipe dream?

HOPE SPRINGS ETERNAL: Despite numerous funding and railway right-of-way issues, John Spain—the Baton Rouge Area Foundation vice president who has long spearheaded the Baton Rouge to New Orleans passenger rail line—believes the dream is close to becoming a reality. (Photo by Collin Richie)

The proposed passenger rail between Baton Rouge and New Orleans has been discussed for decades, with little progress to show for it, but proponents have not given up. In fact, they say the commuter rail is “closer than ever” to becoming a reality.

Whether that’s wishful thinking or truth depends on who is doing the talking. What’s certain is no one can say how far off that reality may be—or if it will even happen at all—because major challenges still stand in the way.

At the top of the list: Elusive funding. The passenger rail, estimated to cost $300 million in capital expenses alone, has yet to secure financing. This year, the project missed out on a key federal grant because the state could not come up with matching funds.

The other challenge deals with operations. Railroad company Kansas City Southern, which owns the majority of the track that the passenger rail would run on, is not on board with the project, at least not in its current proposal. And without KCS tracks, there’s no train.

Passenger rail proponents see both as surmountable issues.

Despite missing this year’s federal grant, Baton Rouge Area Foundation Vice President John Spain, who has long spearheaded the commuter rail idea, says the setback gives the state time to identify matching funds and apply next year, should the federal grants be available in 2019.

Supporters are eyeing at least two potential funding sources, says New Orleans attorney Scott Whittaker, chair of the SoLA Super Region Committee, which represents business leaders from Baton Rouge and New Orleans supporting the passenger rail.

The best approach would be to tap into the $1.2 billion in Community Development Block Grant funding Louisiana will soon receive from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for flood protection, Whittaker says. The question is, can HUD funds be used for a passenger rail? HUD is expected to issue guidelines later this year. But consider this interesting twist: The plan is to use federal dollars as local matching dollars in the effort to secure additional federal funds.

Another potential source is the state’s $300 million budget surplus, which can be used for one-time expenses including transportation projects, Whittaker says. If neither option works out, he notes the state has other funding options, like the capital projects budget.

The super region committee has been in talks with Gov. John Bel Edwards and state DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson to solve the funding issue.

“The important thing is for the governor to put together a plan now, so as to not miss out on the opportunity to apply for next year’s round of funding,” Whittaker says.

ALL ABOARD?

Even with funding, the passenger rail still needs a track, and that’s where KCS comes in. The railroad company says it has not been in negotiations with Louisiana officials about the proposed commuter rail.

“KCS does not have an obligation to allow use of its rail line for public passenger service,” says spokeswoman C. Doniele Carlson.

The company notes that no complete engineering study has been done to calculate total capital and operating costs. While previous studies report the passenger rail could travel on existing tracks between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, KCS argues the service would require a new, separate track, which would be more expensive.

“KCS does not believe the cost estimates done in past studies are anywhere near enough to introduce passenger service along this corridor,” Carlson says.

Technically, railroad companies can be obligated to allow passenger service on their rail line—if the operator is Amtrak, which the Baton Rouge-to-New Orleans service hopes to use. The federally-subsidized national train service has a congressional right to use any freight track in the country, Whittaker says.

But DOTD officials say strong-arming KCS to allow passenger service is not the right approach. Instead, they hope to negotiate some sort of agreement with the company.

“We want (KCS) at the table. We need them at the table,” says Tommy Clark, DOTD commissioner of multimodal commerce.

Clark, who used to work for KCS, understands the company’s concerns. The KCS rail line includes track segments over old, wooden trestles through the swamp, which slow-moving freight trains use daily to serve local industries. Adding passenger service could be difficult, costly and a potential safety issue.

KCS is also correct that a complete engineering study must be done, and the state has already received $30 million from the Obama administration to do so, Whittaker says.

What’s missing is the additional $300 million—up from preliminary estimates of $260 million—in capital costs, which would include new sidings on the track and a new $60 million bridge over the Bonnet Carré spillway.

PRIORITIES

So, considering the obstacles, why are supporters so optimistic that the passenger rail is closer than ever to happening?

Because it has support in the governor’s office. Edwards, unlike his predecessor, has said the passenger rail is on his priority list. On top of that, federal funding has become available that could be key to financing the project.

“KCS does not believe the cost estimates done in past studies are anywhere near enough to introduce passenger service along this corridor.” C. DONIELE CARLSON, spokesperson, Kansas City Southern

The Federal Railroad Administration announced $318 million in 2018 CRISI grants, available for rail projects in states that could provide matching funds, which Louisiana failed to do last year. Congress will soon decide whether to approve CRISI funding again in 2019. Whittaker expects it will, noting that $200 million is currently allocated for the program.

And next year Louisiana may have a better shot at identifying funds to apply, with money coming in from HUD and the state surplus. HUD funds would be best, Whittaker says, because it would help fund the passenger rail without using state dollars.

The obvious issue there is justifying the use of disaster-recovery funds for a passenger rail. Supporters and officials say the rail service might apply as a possible evacuation route.

“An evacuation route could be an argument (for HUD funding),” Clark says.

The federal government has not yet issued guidelines on HUD funding, so Edwards cannot make any commitments. State surplus funds are also limited in how they can be used.

“Yes, the passenger rail is still a priority, but the governor is going to be responsible about funding those priorities,” says spokeswoman Shauna Sanford.

The passenger rail also has long been supported by regional business leaders—not to mention local city officials who have already shelled out large sums of money to design rail stations. Edwards renewed hope in the project when he was elected, and the rail supporters have not forgotten.

“The governor pledged during his election to not leave Louisiana behind in developing passenger rail and promised to go to Washington and find funds for this,” Whittaker says. “We are confident he will keep that promise by seizing this opportunity.”