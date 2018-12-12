News roundup: Louisiana Healthcare Connections part of $2.9M diabetes study … Louisiana won’t get sued over canceled voting machine contract … Fewer people signing up for Affordable Care Act coverage

Research win: Louisiana Healthcare Connections announced it’s been awarded a five-year, $2.9 million National Institutes of Health grant to study the impact of unmet basic needs on the health outcomes of its members with Type 2 diabetes. The study, according to the announcement, will include a randomized trial of 500 LHC members with Type 2 diabetes to test the effectiveness and cost-effectiveness of providing basic needs navigation as compared with standard care.

Not in court: The company whose multimillion-dollar contract award to replace Louisiana’s voting machines was thrown out won’t sue over the cancellation. Dominion Voting Systems said Wednesday it won’t challenge the decision from Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration to void the deal. Dominion said it “remains adamant” there was no reason to throw out the deal. But the company also said that it doesn’t want to further delay the installation of an updated voting system for Louisiana. Read the full story.

ACA update: With just days left to enroll, fewer people are signing up for the Affordable Care Act, even though premiums are stable, more plans are available and millions of uninsured people can still get financial help. A status report out today from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services showed nearly 20% fewer new people signed up than at about the same time last year. New sign-ups drive the growth of the HealthCare.gov marketplaces, helping keep premiums from increasing higher. Read the full story.