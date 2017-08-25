How much will climate change cost Louisiana?

iStock photo

Louisiana’s economy will be among those hardest hit by climate change, which threatens the state’s labor force, energy spending and mortality rates, according to a new study reported by Governing.

East Baton Rouge is at risk of losing nearly 10% of its GDP by the end of the century, the study’s authors find. Governing created a map of the parishes in Louisiana and how climate change will impact each one.

Mortality rates in the parish are expected to increase by 32 deaths per 100,000, and energy expenses will shoot up by roughly 14% as rising temperatures impact labor and health.

