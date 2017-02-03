Louisiana ranks low for job creation in 2016

Oilfield workers (iStock photo)

Louisiana is among a handful of energy dependent U.S. states ranked at the bottom of Gallup’s recently released 2016 Job Creation Index.

Of the 50 states, Louisiana ranks No. 45 for below average job creation last year. The state has an index score of 20.

“Two types of states dominate the bottom 10—those whose economies depend heavily on the oil, gas or coal industry and those with small populations,” Gallup writes. “In addition to Wyoming and North Dakota, other low-ranking states relying heavily on the energy sector include Louisiana, West Virginia, Alaska and Oklahoma.”

Louisiana lost roughly 4,600 jobs in 2016 as oil prices continued to depress the energy sector and help propel the state into a recession, even as much of the U.S. continued to move away from the depths of the Great Recession.

Daily Report has the full story.