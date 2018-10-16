Lien against shuttered Baton Rouge nightclub raises questions about delinquent tax collections

(Editor’s Note: This story has been revised from an earlier version to clarify information that was provided incorrectly by the Parish Attorney’s Office)

On Aug. 30, attorney and former Metro Councilman John Delgado shuttered his Third Street nightclub, 1913, after three years in business. Though a post about the closure on 1913’s Facebook page didn’t say so at the time, the bar had been called before the parish Alcoholic Beverage and Control Board a week earlier for failure to pay its sales taxes, among other issues.

On Sept. 5, six days after the bar had closed, the East Baton Rouge Parish Finance Department issued a lien for $7,880 against Delgado and his partner in the nightclub, Christian Walther, who operated it under the entity Nitelife Group LLC.

The lien is for nonpayment of sales taxes and does not include a penalty equal to 5% of the tax for each month it goes unpaid, plus 15% annual interest, according to the court filing.

Delgado did not return a text message seeking comment as of this afternoon’s deadline.

But the lien raises a larger issue: How can the parish collect back taxes from an entity that is no longer in business?

It’s an issue the city-parish Finance Department grapples with often, though officials in the department’s division of revenue say they do not have any data on how many defunct businesses have been slapped with liens for nonpayment of taxes or how much it’s costing taxpayers.

“We’ve never tabulated it,” says Tiffani Delapasse, Finance Department revenue manager. “All I can tell you is it’s enough of a problem that we have a division with four people in it who are dedicated to delinquent tax collections.”

When a business is still operational, the chances of actually collecting the back taxes are better because the city-parish has leverage. In the case of a bar, for instance, the ABC can yank its liquor license if it fails to pay delinquent taxes by the end of the year.

But when the establishment is defunct and the LLC that owns it has no other assets, it’s unclear that a lien does as much good. The Parish Attorney’s Office says liens do attach to the individuals associated with the defunct entity and that those individuals are personally liable.



But it doesn’t necessarily affect their ability to operate others businesses. What’s more, it doesn’t hamper a bar owner’s ability to secure a liquor license from the ABC to operate other establishments. ABC Executive Director Chris Cranford says the lien against Nitelife Group, for instance, does not affect Delgado’s other Third Street bar, Huey’s.

“The tax lien on 1913 has no effect on Huey’s because Huey’s is owned by a different corporation,” Cranford says.

Still, city-parish officials say slapping a lien on someone is better than nothing because eventually, that person will go to sell a piece of property and somewhere along the way that lien will show up and they’ll have to settle their tax bill.

“We file a lien with the clerk of court and it is attached to any assets of that individual,” Delapasse says. “Then anytime someone does a title search, that lien will come up.”

