Les Miles wraps up third movie role, says he still wants to coach college football

LSU coach Les Miles runs on the field before their football game with South Carolina in Baton Rouge, La., in this Sept. 22, 2007 file photo.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Les Miles returned home to Baton Rouge late Monday from San Antonio, Texas, where he’d just wrapped up two weeks of filming his role in an indie film about the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster, Angry Men.

It’s the third movie role, however small, that Miles has had in as many years. Is this the beginning of a new career for the former LSU Tigers head football coach?

Likely, not. But it’s a good way to pass the time until another coaching job comes along, Miles says.

“The thing I want to do all the time is coach college football,” he says. “But if I’m taking a pause or this is the end of that in some way then I’m going to have fun and do things in life that I’ve always thought about doing.”

Miles says acting is fun for him, and though he knows he needs to further hone his thespian skills he doesn’t find it all that difficult.

Daily Report has the full story.