At least 15% of Louisianans reported being underemployed in 2016, Gallup says

A young adult woman is a cashier in local grocery store. (iStock photo)

Underemployment remains a problem in Louisiana, as the state ranks among 10 states in which a sizable share of adults 18 and older are working part-time yet desire full-time employment or simply can’t find jobs that match their skills, Gallup says in a recent report.

According to Gallup, 15.7% of Louisiana adults in the workforce say they are underemployed. Of the 50 states, the only states with rates higher than Louisiana are Nevada, Alaska, New York, California, Mississippi and New Mexico.

Gallup says the U.S.’s most robust labor markets center around the northern Plains states and Washington, D.C., which have consistently high rates of full-time employment and relatively low underemployment. States with low populations of underemployed adults include Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Montana, Kansas, Utah, New Hampshire, Missouri, North Dakota, and Iowa.

Daily Report has the full story.