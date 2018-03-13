How ironic: Broome traffic relief program moving forward … but slowly

The Broome administration has received the green light from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to use a portion of its state road transfer credits to help fund a traffic mitigation plan that centers on giving the city-parish greater control over green light cycles along Baton Rouge’s most congested streets.

The plan is to lay fiber optic cables and install signal light control software at 120 traffic signals on 16 highly congested thoroughfares throughout the parish. It won’t all happen at once, however, as DOTD is only allowing the parish to use up to $4 million of the $15 million in road transfer credits available this year.

“You can’t just grab all $15 million at once,” says Director of Transportation and Drainage Fred Raiford. “I think I’ll be able to get all $15 million but it will be over three years.”

In 2016, the city-parish began assuming maintenance of certain state-owned thoroughfares that run through the parish. In return, it receives credits that can be used to procure maintenance services through DOTD. The credits can also be turned into cash for other types of transportation-related projects, though on a limited basis.

