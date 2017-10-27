Former police chief’s company brings rapid emergency response system to Baton Rouge

File photo

A local company has partnered with the maker of a police alert system to offer a new crime fighting technology to Baton Rouge businesses and industrial sites.

Open Eyes, a training, tech and consulting company owned by former Baton Rouge Police Chief Jeff LeDuff and his son, Kelly, is working with Illinois-based BluePoint Alert Solutions, the maker of wearable devices and blue boxes that, once activated, alert law enforcement and business owners about emergency scenarios like active shooters or suspicious persons.

The boxes look similar to fire alarms with pull levers. After the initial alert is received, law enforcement can notify building occupants about the emergency through a web-based system that sends out text messages with links to a map of the threat and video.

Daily Report has the full story.