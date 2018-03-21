Some financial backers of Baton Rouge Zoo say they’ll support the zoo no matter where it’s located

Among the arguments the BREC administration has repeatedly used over the past 18 months in its push to relocate the Baton Rouge Zoo is that the city’s “philanthropic community” would be far more willing to donate big money to fund a zoo if it’s moved from economically depressed north Baton Rouge to a more commercially vibrant section of the parish.

As recently as Tuesday, BREC issued a fact sheet in support of its proposed plan to relocate the zoo to Airline Highway Park, better known as the Fairgrounds, noting there is “greater willingness of the philanthropic community to fund,” the zoo at the south Baton Rouge site than at its existing home in Greenwood Park in Baker.

But among several major foundations and corporate sponsors of the zoo contacted by Daily Report, few are willing to go on the record saying as much. To the contrary, Sean Reilly, CEO of Lamar Advertising, says his family’s Reilly Family Foundation will “support the zoo no matter where it is because it is an important community asset.”

