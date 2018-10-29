Emergent Method named world’s 11th fastest-growing consulting firm

Emergent Method is now the 11th fastest-growing consulting firm in the world, according to Consulting magazine, the flagship publication of the profession.

The magazine, which last week honored list-makers at an awards ceremony in Seattle, ranked firms by their rate of revenue growth between 2014 and 2017—which, for Emergent Method, came to 370%. It was the only Louisiana firm that made the list of 65 global companies varying in size and sector.

“It’s such a strange and awesome thing to say out loud,” says Emergent Method partner John Snow. “We started out as a Baton Rouge-focused consulting firm early on, and that’s since evolved to our work now expanding across Louisiana and other markets.”

Business Report named the firm as its 2017 Company of the Year in the Fewer Than 100 Employees category. At that time, the company’s revenues had grown by 29% from 2014 to 2015, then doubled from 2015 to 2016.

The company officially incorporated in 2012 with now-President Nick Speyrer as the sole consultant. In 2013, Speyrer brought on Snow, his former coworker at SSA Consultants. The pair in 2014 recruited Phillip LaFargue, former vice president of communications at the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, who led the then-fledgling firm’s rebranding from its past identity as Nick Speyrer Consulting to Emergent Method.

In less than five years, the business grew to a 15-person firm, with clients including Woman’s Hospital, Albermarle and Louisiana Economic Development, among various other organizations in the public, private and nonprofit sectors. This past August, Emergent Method was named one of Inc. magazine’s list of 5,000 fastest-growing U.S.-based, privately-held companies.

“There wasn’t any sort of game-changing event that prompted the spike we’ve seen, just consistent growth opportunities through our clients,” Snow says. “It’s been as gradual as tremendous growth can be over a short time frame.”

Check out the full list here.