Coming in 2018: A paved bike and walking path from downtown to L’Auberge

The Metro Council has cleared the way for construction to begin on a crucial segment of the walking and bike path atop the River Road levee that, when completed late next year, will create a 12.5-mile contiguous, paved path between downtown Baton Rouge and L’Auberge Casino & Hotel.

At its Dec. 13 meeting, the council approved a $1.65 million contract for construction of a 6.8-mile segment of the path that will run between BREC’s Farr Park and Ben Hur Road. Currently, that portion of the levee top is gravel.

Construction on the segment will be the third phase of a long-running project and will tie in the first two phases of the project—four miles of pathway between Florida Street at River Road downtown and Farr Park—with a 1.3-mile section between Ben Hur and L’Auberge, which was completed in 2014.

