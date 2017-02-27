Broome hoping to name new CAO in next two weeks

Baton Rouge City Hall (File photo)

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome today said she will name a new chief administrative officer within the next two weeks to replace William Daniel, who held the position under former mayor Kip Holden and has filled the job temporarily for the city’s new leader.

Broome, speaking at the Press Club of Baton Rouge’s weekly meeting, noted the process for finding a CAO has progressed more quickly than her search for a new police chief. The mayor has previously stated her intent to replace current Chief Carl Dabadie Jr., who is protected by civil service rules. It remains unclear whether Dabadie will agree to step down. “Our communications have been very positive and progressive,” Broome said when asked whether Dabadie has agreed to step down. “He understands my goals.”

The International Association of Chiefs of Police is helping with the search for a new police chief, she said.

Daily Report has the full story.