Blue Corn Tequila & Tacos opening in Baton Rouge Monday

Blue Corn Tequila and Tacos, an authentic Mexican concept, is opening Monday in Ichiban Square, the new retail center at the corner of Perkins Road and Essen Lane.

The restaurant is moving into the space once reserved for Agave Blue Tequila and Taco Bar. Sergio Rubio, who owns the original Agave in Prairieville, handed over ownership of the space to his friend, Carlos Salazar, who wanted to open a restaurant of his own there. Both men are from Queretaro, Mexico.

Salazar says Blue Corn’s food will be authentic in the sense that “rice and beans are not the main side dish.” In fact, the restaurant will offer three varieties of Mexican rice—along with other traditional staples like cochinita pibil, a slow-roasted pork dish from the Yucatan Peninsula, and pescado a la veracruzana, Veracruz-style tilapia dish. The kitchen will be located behind a glass window so patrons can see their dishes being freshly prepared.

“All the food we cook in here is fresh—there’s no frozen food,” Salazar says. “The kitchen is open, so guests are always going to see what we’re cooking.”

A full-service bar will offer 10 house cocktails, more than 30 types of tequila and more than 20 types of mezcal. Inside, there are four TVs, and outdoor seating is also available.

Salazar and his wife, Suly, completely renovated the restaurant’s interior, with Salazar welding the bar’s metal rack and crafting the concrete bar and tables himself.

Though he already has some 25 employees, the owner says he’s still looking to fill as many as six additional positions. The restaurant will be open Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.