Baton Rouge officials trying to get to the bottom of Friday’s downtown power outage

A subcontractor doing work for AT&T appears to be responsible for causing the Friday afternoon downtown Baton Rouge power outage, which occurred when a construction crew’s boring machine accidentally cut an Entergy underground electric cable, causing an electrical fire and the ensuing power outage.

Multiple sources familiar with the situation tell Daily Report the work crew at fault appears to be a subcontractor for AT&T, which is involved in several downtown projects, including the installation of two dozen, small cell towers to improve cellular service.

But city-parish officials say they cannot definitely put the blame on any single contractor because multiple contractors were permitted to be digging into downtown streets around Convention Street and North Boulevard, where the Oct. 19 accident occurred.

“We still don’t know for sure who it is,” says Chief Administrative Officer Darryl Gissel, who also can’t yet say how much it cost in lost productivity or damaged infrastructure.

Gissel met earlier this afternoon with other city officials and a representative from the utilities to try to determine what went wrong and prevent future mistakes from happening again. Louisiana 811, a notification system contractors are supposed to use before boring underground, is supposed to prevent such accidents.

With so many projects underway downtown at the moment, particularly the small cell tower construction, Downtown Development District Executive Director Davis Rhorer says it’s important everyone is on the same page and knows who’s doing what, especially with respect to underground digging.

“This was a very serious situation because at 12:40 (p.m.) all the lights went out downtown,” Rhorer says. “All the restaurants were out. All the hotels were out and there were people on the ninth floor. So this was a very serious situation and there needs to be great care with what goes on underground.”

AT&T did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication. Entergy says it has temporarily restored its systems and is continuing to make permanent repairs.