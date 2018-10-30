Baton Rouge government looking to unbundle contracts

Baton Rouge City Hall (File photo)

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s administration is studying all city-parish contracts, identifying those that could be unbundled, or broken up into smaller contracts. The goal is to both get more small and emerging businesses involved in the bidding process as well as save the parish money.

The initiative has been under way for months and came from the realization that small and emerging businesses are often cut out of government work because the contracts are too big and require a larger scope of services than small companies can provide, says Chief Administrative Officer Darryl Gissel, who notes that nearly 30% of city contracts in 2016 had just a single bidder.

“There’s not a lot of competition out there so we’ve reached out to all sorts of small and emerging businesses to let them know we want them to participate and partner with us,” he says. “And we know the more competition you have the lower, typically, your costs will be.”

So far, just two contracts have been reworked under the new system and the smaller contracts that have been created from them have not yet gone out to bid. But they represent a significant amount of city-parish work, with a combined value of more than $1.3 million.

Gissel hopes those contracts will be ready to go out to bid by the end of the year. He declines to identify them until then.

Additionally, another 100 contracts have been identified as possible candidates for unbundling. Individual department heads are currently reviewing them to determine if breaking them up is feasible and will result in a savings to taxpayers.

“In some cases, it might make more sense to keep a large contract intact for reasons of efficiency,” he says. “So that’s why department heads are reviewing them now and we will do what is best.”

As part of its effort to get more small, local businesses involved in city-parish government work, the administration also has upgraded for the first time in 23 years the software it uses to pay vendors. Gissel says in public hearings around town over the past year, administration officials have heard that some small businesses shy away from bidding on city-parish contracts because it takes too long to get paid.

“We’re trying to do what we can to help small businesses get paid more quickly,” he says.

The effort to involve more small and emerging business is separate from a study the administration launched earlier this year to determine if there are racial, ethnic and gender disparities in the city-parish contracting process.