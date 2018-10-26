Driver regulations driving up shipping costs for Baton Rouge businesses

DELAY OF GAME: A shortage of truck drivers typically results in delivery delays of up to a week from the Port of New Orleans to Joe McKearn’s Baton Rouge-based Lucas+McKearn store. (Photo by Collin Richie)

Capitol City Produce president Darrin Arceneaux remembers when he had to send one of his truck drivers to Lafayette to relieve another driver who clocked out and legally couldn’t drive another hour to finish his delivery in Baton Rouge.

The truck driver trapped in Lafayette—one of 10 in a fleet Arceneaux manages—was on his way back from picking up mostly green leaf products in Salinas, California, when he realized he had already driven more than the 11 hours per day permitted by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Association under the Electronic Logging Device Mandate.

Had Arceneaux not sent another driver to pickup the products, it could’ve taken Capitol City Produce days longer to get the roughage on the shelves of Robert Fresh Market, Matherne’s and other local groceries. The produce also wouldn’t have been as fresh.

According to the mandate, implemented in December 2017, covered fleets must use electronic logging devices that track driver hours to ensure truckers don’t drive more than 11 hours during a 14-hour period. Once their time is up, they’re required to take a 10-hour break.

“It changes the dynamics of getting a truck back,” Arceneaux says. “And it adds cost.”

Though motor carriers have for years been required to log driver hours, many had been using paper log books, enabling drivers to occasionally fudge their time sheets in order to complete deliveries on time. With electronic monitoring, drivers can no longer tweak their hours, which, say local business owners, is to everyone’s detriment.

Increased regulation in the trucking industry has exacerbated an already-massive national shortage of truck drivers, they maintain. Case in point: About 51,000 more drivers are needed around the country to meet demand, according to the American Trucking Associations, and the shortage is expected to grow to 174,000 by 2026. Nationwide, the decline has already led to delayed deliveries and higher prices on goods.

The bottom line: The mandate, though well-intended, is disrupting the supply chain and costing suppliers—and ultimately consumers—more money, an effect rippling all the way to Baton Rouge.

“In some instances, we may experience delays of several days while a supplier locates an available trucking resource to haul inbound freight,” says Emile Breaux, owner of Associated Grocers, Inc.

While Associated Grocers has used electronic logs in its delivery fleet for years, Breaux says the company’s inbound supply chain has clearly been impacted by the new E-Log trucking regulations. To minimize the potentially harmful impact of longer wait times, he keeps about 10% to 20% more of his products in stock just in case a delivery is significantly delayed, driving up his expenses in exchange for guaranteed delivery.

“I don’t want to order a year’s worth of Green Giant fresh corn,” he says. “But I also don’t want to run out.”

AN INTERSTATE ISSUE

Of course, not everyone in Baton Rouge feels the sting of the E-Log trucking regulation. But in an age of increased interstate commerce, most do.

Kenny Kleinpeter, vice president of Kleinpeter Farms Dairy, says the new regulation hasn’t had any noticeable effect on his dairy farm, which has provided its milk products to the Capital Region for more than 100 years.

“Everything we do is 100 percent local,” he says. “This is an interstate issue, not an in-state issue.”

That may be true, but most suppliers who do have to cross the interstate say they experience their worst delays waiting for their goods to make it from port to warehouse.

The Royal Standard receives its merchandise from three factories in Asia—one in China, one in India and one in Indonesia. Shipments of furniture, home accessories, gift items and apparel go to either Savannah, Georgia, or Long Beach, California, depending on which country the goods are coming from. Since the new rule went into effect, however, owner Mark Peirce says they can’t get enough truckers to pick up the items from the docks, with materials sometime left on the dock for weeks at a time.

“If a container comes from India, it can sit at the dock in Savannah for three to five weeks because they cannot get a driver,” Peirce says.

But it’s not much better for companies picking up goods in-state. Say a shipment for Lucas+McKearn—the lighting and home furnishing store tucked in the corner of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Perkins Road—comes into the Port of New Orleans and clears customs on a Tuesday. Co-owner Joe McKearn says he’s frequently told a New Orleans trucking company—because of driver shortages—can’t pickup the European light fixtures until that Friday or maybe even the following week.

“If it was crucial for us to get them every day, it would be a bigger problem,” McKearn says, noting the store only receives shipments every month or two.

What this supply chain disruption ultimately means is higher costs for consumers. The truck driver shortage has already caused shipping costs to skyrocket this year, meaning the price of anything transported in a truck is going up as well. General Mills, Tyson Foods and John Deere are a few big-name brands that have already announced price hikes on their products because of higher freight costs.

Added regulations on a once-autonomous industry has contributed to the trucker shortage, Baton Rouge suppliers say.

The ATA reportedly supported the E-Log trucking regulation for safety purposes, to make sure drivers were getting enough rest before hitting the road. Ironically, Arceneaux says the hours requirements are causing drivers to develop irregular sleeping patterns, making them more tired behind the wheel.

He calls the mandate “a rule with good intentions that needs to be revisited with serious tweaks.”

“When your hours of service run out, that’s when you have to sleep,” Arceneaux says. “I’m seeing more sleepy drivers than ever before.”