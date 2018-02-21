Baton Rouge-based Reliant protesting CATS contract award to MV Transportation

A CATS bus is photographed downtown. (Photo by Collin RIchie)

Reliant Transportation, the Baton Rouge firm that has provided curb-to-curb bus service to the disabled for 14 years, plans to protest the Tuesday night decision by the Capital Area Transit System board to award a three-year contract for paratransit service to MV Transportation—a Texas-based company that previously had a consulting contract with the bus system and is the former employer of CATS CEO Bill Deville.

Reliant CEO Rob Miller, whose firm got high marks for service and on-time performance but bid nearly $1 million more than MV for the contract, says there are several grounds for the protest.

