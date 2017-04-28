Advocacy group praises Trump’s executive order on offshore drilling

(iStock photo)

Advocates of offshore drilling in the Gulf of Mexico are hailing President Donald Trump for signing an executive order today that instructs the Department of Interior to review a plan that dictates which federal locations are open to offshore drilling and oil exploration.

The Associated Press reports the order also aims to reverse part of a December effort by former President Barack Obama’s administration to deem the bulk of U.S.-owned waters in the Arctic Ocean and certain areas in the Atlantic as indefinitely off limits to oil and gas leasing.

Gulf Economic Survival Team Executive Director Lori LeBlanc called the move a “positive first step” for the oil and gas industry toward job creation and boosting the national economy.

