Zorba’s looks to broaden appeal with updated menu, expanded kitchen

Zorba’s Greek Bistro, a longtime local favorite known for its traditional Greek fare, has expanded its kitchen and updated its menu in an effort to broaden its appeal.

Owners Dino and Polina Economides recently completed the buildout of a new, 800-square-foot kitchen at their Essen Lane eatery adjacent to the restaurant’s enclosed patio.

Dino Economides says the addition of the new kitchen, space previously used by the restaurant as a storage space, has an open glass wall giving patio diners a partial view of the culinary action.

The new kitchen has also enabled the restaurant to install a new brick oven for baking homemade pita bread, which was introduced on the menu earlier this week.

The pita bread and the new kitchen are not the only recent changes to Zorba’s. The Economides also updated the menu in several other respects, adding new varieties of hummus, a cold appetizer section and an expanded hot appetizer or small plate section.

Dino Economides says the changes are intended to freshen the menu and also to help broaden the restaurant’s appeal to a younger and more diverse clientele.

“It’s always good to put new things on the menu and to try new things,” he says. “We also know younger crowds like smaller plates that enable to them to sample more dishes and share foods so we think the new parts of our menu will really appeal to them.”

Zorba’s rolled out the revised menu earlier this week and so far response has been very positive, according to Economides, adding all of Zorba’s traditional, signature dishes will remain.

Zorba’s first opened in Baton Rouge in 1984 in the Bluebonnet Boulevard space now home to Nino’s. In the 1990s, it moved to a nearby space on Perkins Road, where Louisiana Lagniappe is currently located, before closing in 2000, when the Economides went back to their native Greece.

The couple returned in 2013, reopening the restaurant at its current location in the Essen Crossing Shopping Center near the intersection of Perkins Road.