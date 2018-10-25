You’re almost out of time to make 2019 Business Awards & Hall of Fame nominations

There’s less than a week left to make your nominations for the 2019 Baton Rouge Business Awards and Hall of Fame, presented by Business Report and Junior Achievement of Greater Baton Rouge and Acadiana.



Nominations will only be accepted online through 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 31, and no exceptions to the deadline will be made. Before nominating someone, check out a list of previous honorees dating back to 1984 to confirm that they haven’t already been recognized.



The Business Awards pay tribute to remarkable individuals and companies, recognizing their many accomplishments. Categories include Businessperson of the Year, Young Businessperson of the Year, and two Company of the Year awards (one for those with 100 or more employees, and another for those with fewer than 100 employees). The Hall of Fame recognizes a lifetime of achievement.



You can nominate a client, a friend, a respected executive or your own company for recognition.



The honorees will be announced in January and profiled in a special issue of Business Report. They will also be honored at a special event in the spring.

