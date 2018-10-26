Write on: There may be hope for English majors after all

Students weighing their college options are increasingly focused on the return from that hefty investment, pursuing disciplines they think could lead to a steady and lucrative career.



But The Wall Street Journal reports that in terms of landing graduates jobs that actually require college degrees, some of those more vocationally geared majors—like fitness studies, criminal justice and business—can be worse choices than English or gender studies, according to a new report by labor analytics firm Burning Glass Technologies.



College graduates who studied homeland security and law enforcement had a 65% probability of being underemployed in their first job out of school, the report found. Those with degrees in psychology and biology stood chances of 54% and 51%, respectively, of working jobs that don’t require college degrees.

Engineers had only a 29% probability of being underemployed, the best outcome for any major, Burning Glass says. The group looked at real-time job postings and more than four million resumes from people who graduated college between 2000 and 2017.



On average, they found, 43% of college graduates are underemployed in their first job. Of those, roughly two-thirds remain in jobs that don’t require college degrees five years later.



That adds up: While the average starting salary for a bachelor’s degree holder employed in a job that actually requires such a degree is $46,000, underemployed graduates make an average $36,000, according to the report.

