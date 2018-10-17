Who will pay for Sunshine Bridge repairs—and how?

Although the state is planning to seek damages from the party responsible for the Sunshine Bridge accident—resulting in what’s expected to be a months-long closure—it could take years of investigation and litigation before the state is reimbursed for the extensive damage to the bridge.

In the meantime, the state Department of Transportation and Development plans to pay for the repairs through its emergency fund and money budgeted for bridges, says DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson.

It’s too early to say how much the repairs will cost, he adds. Engineers are still in the process of finalizing a design to execute the repairs, after which they will have a better idea as to what resources they will need.

A crane mounted on a barge slammed into the Sunshine Bridge early Friday, damaging key load-bearing components, and closing the bridge to more than 25,000 daily commuters. Kentucky-based Marquette Transportation is the operator of the towboat that ran the crane barge into the bridge. An investigation by the U.S. Coast Guard is underway to determine what exactly went wrong.

“We’ll go after the company or person responsible and get reimbursed as much as we can, but that will take time,” Wilson says. “On average, you’re looking at three to four years.”

Officials with Marquette Transportation declined to comment, citing the pending investigation.

For repairs, the state will have to tap into DOTD’s emergency fund—which has about $4 million budgeted for the year, some of which has already been used—and possibly funds budgeted for bridge projects, which totals about $120 million, if necessary.

“We will take whatever is needed in emergency funds to fill the gap, and anything else outside of that will come from bridge funds,” Wilson says.

Although it’s too early for a timeline, the Sunshine Bridge is expected to remain closed to traffic for a minimum of one month, but it could be longer depending on what resources and work will be required to fix the damage, Wilson says.

More details are expected later this week.

The closure of the Sunshine Bridge—a critical Mississippi River span—has had a major impact on residents and businesses in the area who depend on the bridge daily and now must use alternate routes, adding up to an hour to their regular commutes.