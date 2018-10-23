Walmart rolls out grocery delivery

Walmart’s online grocery delivery service is expanding to Baton Rouge, Prairieville and Gonzales. The service will be available beginning on Thursday, a company spokesperson tells WAFB-TV.



Curbside pickup delivery is already available at 15 stores in the Baton Rouge area but with the delivery service, customers can have their items brought to their house within a one hour window for a $9.95 fee.

Walmart is one of several companies taking advantage of the swelling trend of online grocery sales. Between 2013 and 2018, online grocery sales tripled and are expected to quadruple by 2023, according to a market research firm Packaged Facts new report.



Accounting for about 28% of online grocery sales, Amazon and Walmart are currently the key participants in online grocery sales.

Earlier this year, Albertsons started offering same-day grocery delivery in Baton Rouge, thanks to a partnership with Instacart. Waitr also announced grocery delivery at select supermarkets this year, and Alexander’s Highland Market began offering in-store pick-up and grocery delivery.

Read the full story.