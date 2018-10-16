Waitr moves into 20 more cities, continues rapid expansion

Waitr today announced its expansion into more than 20 new cities across the southern and southeastern United States.

The company, which earlier this year was purchased by Landcadia Holdings, Inc., owned by Texas billionaire Tillman Fertitta, has been rapidly expanding into new cities and striking new deals with notable restaurant partners.

Waitr online ordering and delivery is now available in cities throughout Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, Mississippi, Arkansas and Texas. The service has also expanded into New Iberia, Louisiana.



Today, the Company has over 6,200 restaurant partners in over 230 cities in the Southeast U.S.



“Expansion into these exciting new cities allows us to further drive our strategic regional initiatives,” says CEO Chris Meaux. “By focusing on and specializing in these secondary and tertiary cities, we are able to bring the convenience of Waitr’s online ordering and delivery platform to a large population of consumers who’ve yet to experience our best-in-class service.”

Waitr is fully operational in these new cities bringing convenience and an estimated 850 jobs total to the cities.