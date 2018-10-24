Voodoo BBQ Perkins Rowe closes; Jinya Ramen Bar to replace it

The Voodoo BBQ & Grill location in Perkins Rowe next to the Cinemark movie theater is closing after five years of business, restaurant personnel confirm.

The restaurant officially shut its doors today, says Julie Hosner, assistant manager of the New Orleans-based franchise’s Drusilla Lane location, which will remain in business.

“We’re still doing delivery, and customers can still come to our Drusilla restaurant,” Hosner says, adding all calls to the Perkins Rowe location are being redirected to the Drusilla Lane restaurant.

Both locations are owned and operated by Brad Smith and Joe Scardino, who opened the barbecue restaurant at 10000 Perkins Rowe in May 2013. They do not own Baton Rouge’s third Voodoo location on Nicholson Drive.

Hosner says that Smith and Scardino plan to renovate the space and open a Jinya Ramen Bar franchise. The Los Angeles-based chain’s website says the Baton Rouge location will open next spring.