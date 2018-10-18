Vendor appeals voiding of Louisiana voting machine contract

As the latest step in the drawn-out process of replacing Louisiana’s aging voting machines, the company originally awarded a lucrative contract to replace Louisiana’s voting machines is challenging a state decision to scrap the deal and redo the bid process, saying no “reasonable grounds” were offered for voiding the contract award.

Dominion Voting Systems filed its appeal paperwork Wednesday.



“If this award cancellation is left to stand, the procurement and implementation of modern voting systems will be interminably delayed,” Trippe Hawthorne, a contract attorney representing Dominion, wrote in the vendor’s appeal letter.

A new bid and selection process, he wrote, “does not serve the public interest given current efforts at all levels of government to update and modernize election infrastructure.”



Louisiana’s chief procurement officer Paula Tregre scrapped the voting machine replacement contract award last week in response to a protest filed by losing bidder Election Systems and Software, known as ES&S. Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne, Tregre’s boss, will decide whether Dominion’s appeal is successful.

