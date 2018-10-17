US named world’s most competitive economy for the first time in a decade  

For the first time in a decade, the United States was crowned the world’s most competitive economy by the organization behind the Davos economic forum, The Washington Post reports.



The World Economic Forum released its latest global competitiveness report today. It looks at 140 economies based on 98 wide-ranging social, political and economic factors. The organization assessed a variety of metrics, including infrastructure, information and communications technology, macroeconomic stability, health, skills and labor market.



The U.S. took the top slot with a score of 85.6 (with 100 being the highest possible score), buoyed by its capacity for innovation, evident in its high scores in business dynamism and entrepreneurial culture. The report also highlighted the nation’s strong labor market and financial system.

But the report’s authors also warn the U.S. economy is under threat from a “weakening social fabric,” corruption, and security and IT issues. They also point out that the United States is far behind most advanced economies in health, with life expectancy six years behind competitors Singapore and Japan.

Singapore came in second, heralded for its infrastructure and openness as a global trading hub. Germany was third, notable for its macroeconomic stability. Other top economies included Switzerland, Japan and the Netherlands.

Read the full story.