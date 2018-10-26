US economic growth slows less than expected in third quarter

The U.S. economy slowed less than expected in the third quarter as a tariff-related drop in soybean exports was partially offset by the strongest consumer spending in nearly four years, keeping it on track to hit the Trump administration’s 3% growth target this year, Reuters reports.

Gross domestic product increased at a 3.5% annualized rate also supported by a surge in inventory investment and solid government spending, the Commerce Department announced this morning in its first estimate of third-quarter GDP growth. While that was a slowdown from a 4.2% pace in the second quarter, it still exceeded the economy’s growth potential, which economists put at 2%.



Compared to the third quarter of 2017, the economy grew 3%, the best performance since the second quarter of 2015.

But business spending stalled and residential investment declined for a third straight quarter, potential red flags to the economic expansion that is now in its ninth year and the second longest on record.

