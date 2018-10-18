Two new tenants join Highland Park Marketplace

Luxe Boutique and Mera Salon Suites are the two newest tenants to Highland Park Marketplace, filling the first building in the shopping center within the commercial development at the corner of Highland and Old Perkins roads.

Opening this weekend, Luxe is a boutique specializing in women’s clothing, shoes and accessories. Meanwhile, Mera, opening in a month, offers upscale salon studio suites that are leased individually to stylists, an emerging trend in the hair salon industry.

Handling leasing for the development are brokers Bill Sanders and Clay Furr of Beau Box Commercial Real Estate, who sold the remaining spaces at $24.50 per square foot.

“We have been seeking a quality women’s boutique and a salon concept for a while now,” Sanders says. “Both are a great fit based on our existing tenant mix and demographics of the area.”

The retail center marks the first locations for both concepts. Previously announced tenants include BurgerSmith, Bengals & Bandits, Smarter Eyewear, Pilates Plus, and Jabby’s Pizza.

The attention now turns to filling space in two adjacent shopping center buildings: an already-built 8,100-square-foot building, and a yet-to-be-constructed 16,500-square-foot building.

“Between the two buildings, we have multiple letters of intent that have been executed, and we are working to finalize leases before announcing those tenants,” Sanders says in an email, noting they’re seeking a “unique restaurant” to occupy the left-hand endcap of one of the buildings.