Twine closes Mid City location; owner to head Marcello’s catering division

Twine Meat Market and Deli will close its Government Street location at the end of the month, its owners announced today in a news release.

Owner Steve Diehl will be joining Marcello’s Restaurant, with plans of expanding the restaurant’s catering division as its head catering chef.

“We are saddened to leave Mid City and our amazing location on Government Street, but in order to partner with Marcello’s, it is a necessary step to focus on expanding catering services for the whole Baton Rouge community,” he says in a text message to Daily Report. “Mid City and the Ogden Park neighborhood will be hard to say goodbye to, but we know we will continue to see many familiar faces at Marcello’s and off-site caterings.”

Steve and his wife Kristin Diehl, who started out as caterers, opened the boutique meat market and deli in Baton Rouge in 2016. Earlier this year, Twine rolled out a meal and select grocery delivery service in an effort to better reach families and business professionals.

Classifying his move to Marcello’s as a “merger and partnership,” Diehl says it will allow him to meet the city’s “growing need for catering services.”

Kristin Diehl says the catering options at Marcello’s will now include menu items such as the Twine Burger. The new gig also means the Italian restaurant will offer specialized private caterings like sushi parties.

“The timing of this opportunity was too good to pass up,” she says, noting Steve and Marcello’s owner Gene Todaro had been in talks since the summer.

Marcello’s expanded catering service will begin in November.