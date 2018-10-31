Trick or treat? LSU students create, market recipes made with crickets

Food science researchers at LSU are concocting recipes with an unusual ingredient: crickets.

Cricket protein power, actually, according to an LSU announcement about their research.

The brown powder can pack a protein punch that proponents say is environmentally sustainable and, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, about 2 billion people worldwide already eat insects.

Beetles, caterpillars, ants, grasshoppers and even dragonflies are consumed as sources of protein, but most people stateside are still skeptical. Figuring out how to make insect protein more palatable to American taste buds was the task of LSU undergraduate and graduate students in the Food Product Development class at the LSU School of Nutrition & Food Sciences.

Baked goods won a survey sent out about which type of food containing insect protein responders would most likely eat, so the students set out to create a tortilla chip with cricket protein flour.

They solicited 75 taste testers who chose the winning recipe—an Italian-inspired chip with sun-dried tomatoes. While the typical tortilla chip has about 2 grams of protein per serving, the cricket chip has about 7 to 8 grams of protein per serving. The food science students also made some hummus with cricket protein for an extra protein kick.

“I think the perception will change in the future. Just like how whey protein was not accepted many years ago. Also, we can convert insects into different forms such as protein concentrates and hydrolysates,” says Witoon Prinyawiwatkul, a professor in the LSU School of Nutrition & Food Sciences about the idea of eating bugs.

Read the full story.

