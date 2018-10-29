The top Halloween candy in Louisiana is…Lemonheads?

This year the National Retail Federation is estimating that shoppers will spend more than $2.5 billion on Halloween candy, and according to data from CandyStore.com, Lemonheads are the most popular candy in Louisiana for the third year in a row.

In second place here is Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, followed by Blow Pops. CandyStore.com got its state-by-state data from 11 years of sales in the months leading up to Halloween as well as information from candy manufacturers and distributors the company works with.

With consumer confidence at its highest point in September since 2004, fueled mostly by low unemployment and low inflation expectations, CandyStore.com says it feels like its 2018 sales could be even bigger.

Source: CandyStore.com.