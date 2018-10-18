Thunder Horse expansion in Gulf starting to pay dividends

Energy giant BP says it’s added the equivalent of 30,000 barrels of oil a day to production at its largest Gulf of Mexico platform, called Thunder Horse.

Houston-based BP United States says that brings the field’s gross output to more than 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day. The field is about 150 miles southeast of New Orleans, in more than 6,000 feet of water.



BP says the expansion started four months ahead of schedule and 15% under budget.



The company did not release the cost of adding a new subsea manifold and two wells tied into existing lines. BP operates the platform and has a 75% working interest in it. ExxonMobil holds the other 25%.

Read the full story.