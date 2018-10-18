AN URGENT MESSAGE ABOUT THIS NEWSLETTER

It’s important that you know the domain for Daily Report has changed. Make sure Daily Report keeps arriving in your inbox with just a few simple steps. Get more information.

Thunder Horse expansion in Gulf starting to pay dividends

The Associated Press
October 18, 2018

Energy giant BP says it’s added the equivalent of 30,000 barrels of oil a day to production at its largest Gulf of Mexico platform, called Thunder Horse.

Houston-based BP United States says that brings the field’s gross output to more than 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day. The field is about 150 miles southeast of New Orleans, in more than 6,000 feet of water.

BP says the expansion started four months ahead of schedule and 15% under budget.

The company did not release the cost of adding a new subsea manifold and two wells tied into existing lines. BP operates the platform and has a 75% working interest in it. ExxonMobil holds the other 25%.

Read the full story.

There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!