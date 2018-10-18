Tariff turmoil in the Capital Region steel industry

There’s no question that tariff-induced spikes in steel prices of more than 25% have industrial owners worried.

As Business Report details in a recent feature, while many recognize that a tariff could bring domestic suppliers into economic equilibrium, the resulting cost uncertainty has them wringing their hands. That’s because an estimated one-third of their capital project spending comes from steel, whether in vessels, piping or structural support. Even so, support remains with some for what the Trump administration is trying to achieve with the tariffs.

The 25% tariff on steel and aluminum was levied in March under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, which authorizes the president to adjust specific imports that pose a threat to national security. Then, on June 1, exclusions from the tariff expired for Mexico, Canada and the European Union.



To date, no known local projects have been postponed as a consequence. Toshiaki Ansai, vice president-planning and marketing at Shintech Inc. in Houston, says his company’s mega-expansion in Plaquemine is moving forward—for now. In July, Shintech Louisiana LLC announced it would invest $1.49 billion at the plant to develop a new chlor alkali and vinyl chloride monomer production facility and expand an existing polyvinyl chloride manufacturing facility.



“While we are concerned about the tariff situation, it has not impacted our construction plans or schedule at present,” Ansai says in a written statement.

Greg Bowser, president of the Louisiana Chemical Association in Baton Rouge, doesn’t know of any project delays either but says his members are undeniably concerned. LCA members have put pressure on Louisiana’s congressional delegation to have the tariffs rescinded, saying it amounts to little more than a tax on materials.

