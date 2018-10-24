Sunshine Bridge to remain closed until January

Gov. John Bel Edwards says the Sunshine Bridge is expected to remain closed until next year.

WBRZ-TV reports Edwards announced the repairs are expected to be completed in January, saying at a news conference today that crews will be working 24/7 to finish the job as soon as possible. The announcement came moments after Edwards completed a tour of the damage at the bridge.

The Sunshine Bridge has been closed to traffic since it sustained damage from a barge collision more than a week ago. The Department of Transportation and Development has been authorized to spend up to $5 million over the course of the repair process.

Edwards also says the state is pursuing a claim against Kentucky-based Marquette Transportation, the company that ran a crane-mounted barge into the bridge. However, as DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson previously told Daily Report: “We’ll go after the company or person responsible and get reimbursed as much as we can, but that will take time. On average, you’re looking at three to four years.”

An investigation by the U.S. Coast Guard is underway to determine what exactly went wrong.

The closure of the Sunshine Bridge—a critical Mississippi River span that typically handles some 25,000 vehicles daily—has had a major impact on residents and businesses in the area who are forced using alternate routes, adding up to an hour to their regular commutes.